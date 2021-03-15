DigixDAO (DGD) Market Cap Hits $35.09 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $35.09 million and $799,358.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $333.49 or 0.00611880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00665797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00071435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026252 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 105,232 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

