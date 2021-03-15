Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.40

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.40 and last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 22965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.
DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11.
In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
