Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.40

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.40 and last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 22965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

