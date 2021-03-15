DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.23

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.22, with a volume of 230074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.97 million and a PE ratio of -31.73.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

