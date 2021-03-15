Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DFS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $102.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $278,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

