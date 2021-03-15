Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,000. Alphabet accounts for about 4.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $12.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,037.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,507. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,019.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,747.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

