Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 287,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,296. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.65. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $155.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

