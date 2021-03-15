Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.39.

NYSE HD traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $299.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

