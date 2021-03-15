Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,961,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $18,043,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $17,855,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

