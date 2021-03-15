DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $71,990.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DLH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DLH by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,202. DLH has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. On average, analysts predict that DLH will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

