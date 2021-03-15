DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $553,367.00

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $553,367.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.06 or 0.00664914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00071486 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,429 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.