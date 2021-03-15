DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $553,367.00

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $553,367.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049715 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012218 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.06 or 0.00664914 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00071486 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026106 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
About DMM: Governance
Buying and Selling DMM: Governance
