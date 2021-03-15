Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.23 billion and $1.72 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.00357458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000162 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,770,676,676 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

