Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Raised to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $191.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.06 and its 200-day moving average is $206.80. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,721,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.