Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Raised to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.38.
Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $191.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.06 and its 200-day moving average is $206.80. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.