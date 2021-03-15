Donald R. Marchand Purchases 2,000 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$116,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$116,800.

Donald R. Marchand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$58.89. 5,075,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,023. The company has a market cap of C$58.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.34. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.35%.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CSFB set a C$70.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.71.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.