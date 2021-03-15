DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 5.6%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.10 and last traded at $67.75. Approximately 23,371,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,046,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in DraftKings by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

