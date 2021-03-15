Dragonchain (DRGN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $62.71 million and $1.52 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 40% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00049512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.08 or 0.00659529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,273,711 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

