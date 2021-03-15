Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $874.00

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.31), with a volume of 161732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($10.97).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 781.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 652.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28.

In other news, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.74), for a total value of £2,007,000 ($2,622,158.35).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

