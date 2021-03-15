Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

