DREP Trading Up 65.7% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $68.24 million and $37.06 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00049497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.06 or 0.00658020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,986,836,784 coins and its circulating supply is 3,974,001,083 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

