Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Driven Brands news, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

