Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 276,861 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,539 shares of company stock worth $659,905. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $27.06 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

