DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.26 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $4,658.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005708 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

