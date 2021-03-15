Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Duke Realty worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 856,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 126,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

