Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits Market Capitalization of $108.73 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $108.73 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00048595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00663742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026502 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035458 BTC.

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

