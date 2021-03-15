Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.26 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DLNG. TheStreet raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.