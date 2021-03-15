Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Head to Head Contrast

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 4.67% 9.41% 3.29% Dynatrace 12.75% 10.69% 5.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Dynatrace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.26 billion 3.79 $67.06 million N/A N/A Dynatrace $545.80 million 27.32 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -99.55

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ACI Worldwide and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dynatrace 0 2 18 0 2.90

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $54.70, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Summary

Dynatrace beats ACI Worldwide on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement. It also provides UP Immediate Payments solution that enables banks and payment service providers to meet real-time payment schemes and create various products; and UP Real-Time Payments solution that allows banks to address real-time gross settlement, SWIFT messaging, automated clearing house, and real-time payments. The company offers ACI ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution; Postilion; ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway; UP eCommerce Payments solution; UP Payments Risk Management solution; and ACI Universal Online Banker platform. It also provides ACI Speedpay solutions that enable customers to electronically present bills and collect payments from consumers through a single and integrated platform that controls bill payments operation. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, including product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers. The company also provides Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance; and Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

