Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Gabelli

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Gabelli in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,938. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.