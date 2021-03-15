Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.69. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.94%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

