easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $726.05

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 726.05 ($9.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,058.53 ($13.83). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 1,047.50 ($13.69), with a volume of 2,927,369 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 885.47 ($11.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 870.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 726.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

About easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

