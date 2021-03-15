easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.60

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 2470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

