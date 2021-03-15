easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.60

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 2470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

