Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:EFF opened at $16.35 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $415,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

