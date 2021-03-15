Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:EFF opened at $16.35 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.
