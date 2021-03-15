Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,144 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSE:EVT opened at $25.56 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

