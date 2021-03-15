eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 1.5% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.74% of eBay worth $937,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $56.64. 98,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,974,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.