EBCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00657716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035136 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBC is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

