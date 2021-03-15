eBoost Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and approximately $11,665.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 228.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.47 or 0.00360794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.