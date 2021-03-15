Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Shares Down 4%

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) shares dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

EBRPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

