EchoLink (EKO) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.29 million and $213,405.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00048943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.18 or 0.00666122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072015 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026330 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00035771 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

