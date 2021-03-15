Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.75

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.75 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.82). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 168,934 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £159.83 million and a P/E ratio of 52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.75.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

