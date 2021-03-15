ECN Capital (ECNCF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS: ECNCF) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – ECN Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/26/2021 – ECN Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/26/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ECN Capital is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $8.25 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.25 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $8.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – ECN Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/19/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

