Ecolab Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

NYSE:ECL opened at $214.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.13. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after purchasing an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

