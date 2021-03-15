Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 2,095,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,229,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

EC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after buying an additional 1,130,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 122,452 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 964,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth about $13,842,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

