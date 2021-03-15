Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
EC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.
Shares of NYSE EC opened at $13.27 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.
