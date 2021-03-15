Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post sales of $18.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.55 million to $18.67 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $13.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $50.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.47 million to $50.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $64.49 million, with estimates ranging from $60.84 million to $68.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edap Tms.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.17 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

