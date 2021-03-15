Edgeware Price Hits $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $123.04 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.00666607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00071619 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,087,860,886 coins and its circulating supply is 5,473,926,855 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.