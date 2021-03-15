Edgewood Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 4.2% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 3.34% of Equinix worth $2,124,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $11,957,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Equinix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $671.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $692.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $729.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

