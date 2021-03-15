Edgewood Management LLC Sells 245,417 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 245,417 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 5.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Facebook worth $2,589,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Facebook by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.72. The stock had a trading volume of 320,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.17. The firm has a market cap of $776.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock valued at $355,006,907. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.