Edgewood Management LLC Sells 947,079 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 947,079 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.71 on Monday, reaching $2,039.29. 22,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,507. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,019.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,747.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

