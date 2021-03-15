Egretia (EGT) Trading Up 48% Over Last 7 Days

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Egretia has a market cap of $18.99 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00657716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035136 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.