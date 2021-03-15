Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.