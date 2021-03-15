Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,031.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,031 ($13.47) and last traded at GBX 974.50 ($12.73), with a volume of 707842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 981.50 ($12.82).

ECM has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 961.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 828.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

