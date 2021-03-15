Electroneum Market Capitalization Hits $311.90 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $311.90 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,846,184,688 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

